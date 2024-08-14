Kubell Co., Ltd. Shifts Focus, Ends Security Business

Chatwork Co.Ltd. (JP:4448) has released an update.

Kubell Co., Ltd. has resolved to discontinue its security business, including the distribution of ‘ESET’ security software, to focus on their vision of becoming the leading BPaaS provider for small and medium enterprises. The discontinued business only contributed 2.9% to their total revenue and had no significant assets. The transition will not have a considerable impact on the company’s performance for the fiscal year ending December 2024.

For further insights into JP:4448 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.