Kubell Co. Corrects Past Financial Reports

Chatwork Co.Ltd. (JP:4448) has released an update.

Kubell Co., Ltd. has submitted correction reports for its annual securities and corrected financial summaries for the fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023 after discovering accounting errors related to customer-related assets from a subsidiary’s acquisition. These corrections have led to the recording of an extraordinary loss in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The company has recognized the need for impairment treatment on certain software and customer-related assets, prompting these financial restatements.

