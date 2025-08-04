Kuaishou Technology Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kuaishou Technology Class B ( (HK:1024) ) has provided an announcement.

Kuaishou Technology has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 21, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of the year. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1024) stock is a Buy with a HK$75.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kuaishou Technology Class B stock, see the HK:1024 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kuaishou Technology Class B

Kuaishou Technology is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with weighted voting rights. It is involved in the technology sector, primarily focusing on social media and video-sharing services, catering to a broad market audience.

Average Trading Volume: 44,173,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$322.4B

