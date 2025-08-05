KT Corporation Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Call for August 11

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KT Corporation announced that it will hold its 2025 Q2 Earnings Release Conference Call on August 11, 2025. The event will involve analysts and institutional investors, and will cover the earnings results for the second quarter of 2025, followed by a Q&A session. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KT is a Neutral.

KT shows strengths in revenue growth and stable financial leverage, but faces challenges in profitability and market momentum. While technical indicators suggest weak momentum, the stock’s valuation is reasonable with a good dividend yield, offering an income stream.

KT Corporation is a leading telecommunications company based in Korea, specializing in providing a wide range of communication services. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions in the telecommunications industry, catering to both individual and institutional clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,278,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.6B

