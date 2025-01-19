Ksolves India Ltd Marks Q3 FY25 with Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Ksolves India Ltd ( (IN:KSOLVES) ) has shared an announcement.

Ksolves India Ltd reported achieving over Rs 100 crores in revenue for the first nine months of FY 2024-25, with a robust year-on-year revenue growth of 33% in Q3. The company has shown sustained profitability and has been recognized with awards for technology innovation and growth. Key achievements include closing significant deals in cybersecurity and Salesforce solutions, a planned share split, and onboarding experienced leadership and new talent. Ksolves is poised to further enhance its market position with strategic investments in global events, technological advancements, and client relationships, particularly in AI and operational efficiencies.

More about Ksolves India Ltd

Ksolves India Ltd is a technology company with a focus on delivering innovative software solutions across various sectors, including data, AI, and cybersecurity. The company is involved in providing tailored solutions to clients, with a significant emphasis on AI applications and Salesforce certifications, serving a diverse portfolio that spans multiple industries.

YTD Price Performance: -0.02%

Average Trading Volume: 5,597

For detailed information about KSOLVES stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.