Ksolves India Ltd Announces Stock Split to Enhance Market Liquidity

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Ksolves India Ltd ( (IN:KSOLVES) ) is now available.

Ksolves India Limited has announced a stock split, with February 6, 2025, set as the record date for determining shareholder entitlements. This split will divide each existing equity share of INR 10 into two shares of INR 5, pending shareholder approval through e-voting. This strategic move is intended to enhance liquidity and accessibility for investors, potentially strengthening Ksolves’ market position.

More about Ksolves India Ltd

Ksolves India Limited is a company operating in the technology industry, offering a range of IT services and solutions. Their services are aimed at enhancing business processes and include software development, cloud computing, and data analytics. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses in various sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -0.02%

Average Trading Volume: 5,597

For an in-depth examination of KSOLVES stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.