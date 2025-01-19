Ksolves India Approves Q3 Financials and Announces Stock Split

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Ksolves India Ltd ( (IN:KSOLVES) ) has provided an update.

Ksolves India Limited has announced the approval of its un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. Additionally, the board has approved a stock split proposal, subject to shareholder approval, to enhance the liquidity of its shares. This strategic move positions the company to potentially increase market participation and improve shareholder value.

Ksolves India Limited operates in the technology industry and primarily offers software development and IT services. The company is focused on delivering innovative technology solutions to its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: -0.02%

Average Trading Volume: 5,597

