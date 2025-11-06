K’S Holdings Reports Modest Growth and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

K’S Holdings Corporation ( (JP:8282) ) has shared an update.

K’S Holdings Corporation reported a modest increase in its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 1.4% and a significant 18.3% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company has also announced a revision in its cash dividend forecast, indicating a slight increase, which reflects its stable financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8282) stock is a Hold with a Yen1589.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on K’S Holdings Corporation stock, see the JP:8282 Stock Forecast page.

More about K’S Holdings Corporation

K’S Holdings Corporation operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on consumer electronics. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its extensive range of electronic products and services, catering to a diverse market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 777,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen239.6B

