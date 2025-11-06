K’S Holdings Corporation Increases Dividend Forecast Amid Strategic Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

K’S Holdings Corporation ( (JP:8282) ) just unveiled an update.

K’S Holdings Corporation announced an interim dividend of 22 yen per share and revised its fiscal year-end dividend forecast to 24 yen per share, reflecting an increase from previous forecasts. This decision underscores the company’s priority on shareholder returns, aligning with its growth strategies and financial performance, and adjusting its shareholder return policy to maintain a minimum annual dividend of 46 yen.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8282) stock is a Hold with a Yen1589.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on K’S Holdings Corporation stock, see the JP:8282 Stock Forecast page.

More about K’S Holdings Corporation

K’S Holdings Corporation operates in the retail industry, focusing on consumer electronics and home appliances. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to shareholder returns and strategic growth through new store investments and management innovations.

Average Trading Volume: 777,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen239.6B

