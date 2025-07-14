Kropz Plc Secures ZAR 200 Million Loan Amid Production Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kropz Plc ( (GB:KRPZ) ) is now available.

Kropz Plc has announced a trading update and a new loan facility agreement for its Elandsfontein project. The company produced 74,717 tonnes of phosphate concentrate in Q2 2025, with sales of 56,300 tonnes, but continues to face challenges in reaching full production. To address these, Kropz has secured a ZAR 200 million loan from ARC Fund to support its operational and cashflow needs. This loan, considered a related party transaction, will help the company manage ongoing capital expenditures and improve its market position.

More about Kropz Plc

Kropz Plc is an emerging African phosphate producer and developer with projects in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. The company aims to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 94,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.19M

