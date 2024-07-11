Kropz Plc Secures New Loan, Eyes Refinancing

Kropz Plc (GB:KRPZ) has released an update.

Kropz Plc, an emerging African phosphate producer, has reported producing 162,308 tonnes and selling 152,685 tonnes of phosphate concentrate in the first half of 2024. The company has secured an additional unsecured loan of approximately US$ 8 million from ARC to meet its repayment obligations and operational expenses, with the first drawdown of ZAR 80 million already made. Discussions for further refinancing to replace the existing BNP facility are expected to conclude in the second half of 2024.

For further insights into GB:KRPZ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.