Kronos Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kronos Worldwide ( (KRO) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, Kronos Worldwide, Inc. announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of five cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 21, 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (KRO) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kronos Worldwide stock, see the KRO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KRO is a Neutral.

Kronos Worldwide’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial and technical environment. While the valuation is attractive, with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, the stock faces significant bearish momentum and financial instability. Improving revenue growth and managing debt are crucial for enhancing future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on KRO stock, click here.

More about Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

Average Trading Volume: 368,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $584.5M

For an in-depth examination of KRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue