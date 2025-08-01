KRN Heat Exchanger Releases Q1 FY26 Earnings Call Recording

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Krn Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited ( (IN:KRN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited announced the availability of the audio recording of its Q1 FY26 earnings conference call on its website. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, providing stakeholders with insights into its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

More about Krn Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the production of heat exchangers and refrigeration systems. The company is situated in the RIICO Industrial Area, Neemrana, and is known for its contributions to the refrigeration and heat exchange market.

Average Trading Volume: 62,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 52.84B INR

