KRM22 Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

KRM22, a technology and software investment company, reported a 22.4% increase in Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) to £6.0m and a jump in total revenue by 37.5% to £3.3m for the first half of 2024. The firm also saw an adjusted EBITDA profit of £0.3m, a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss, and announced key executive appointments alongside a focus on cost-saving measures. Growth was primarily driven by new sales of their Risk Manager and Limits Manager applications, positioning the company towards a target of £10.0m ARR.

