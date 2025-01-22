KRM22 Exceeds Financial Expectations with Robust ARR Growth

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from KRM22

KRM22 plc has exceeded management expectations with its financial performance for the year ending December 2024, reporting a 22.2% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to £6.6 million and a 26.4% rise in total revenue to £6.7 million. The company’s focus on cost management and strategic sales initiatives, including partnerships, have led to an adjusted EBITDA profit of £0.9 million, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year’s loss. With a robust cash position and continued growth in ARR, KRM22 is well-positioned to achieve its goal of becoming a £10.0 million ARR and cash-profitable business, driving optimism for its future prospects in the capital markets risk management sector.

KRM22 plc is a technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management within capital markets. It operates through its Global Risk Platform, providing applications to address trading and corporate risk challenges, enhancing risk management systems and processes for capital market companies. KRM22 aims to improve profitability and expand opportunities by leveraging risk as a strategic advantage. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on AIM and has a presence in several major financial hubs.

