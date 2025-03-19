Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Schedules Investor Meeting

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited ( (IN:KIMS) ) has provided an update.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited has announced a scheduled meeting with SMIFS Limited on March 24, 2025, in Hyderabad, India. This meeting is part of their engagement with analysts and institutional investors, and no unpublished price-sensitive information will be shared during the meeting.

More about Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical services and facilities. The company focuses on offering comprehensive healthcare solutions and is a key player in the medical services sector in India.

YTD Price Performance: -3.76%

Average Trading Volume: 21,846

Current Market Cap: 232.2B INR

For an in-depth examination of KIMS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com