Kratos Defense Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Kratos Defense & Security ( (KTOS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kratos Defense & Security presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a technology company operating in the defense, national security, and commercial markets, known for its innovative and cost-effective solutions in unmanned systems, satellite communications, and military-grade hardware.

In its third quarter of 2025, Kratos reported significant financial growth with revenues reaching $347.6 million, marking a 26% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by substantial organic growth in both its Unmanned Systems and Government Solutions segments.

Key financial highlights include a consolidated book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 to 1 and bookings of $414.1 million. The Unmanned Systems segment saw a 35.8% organic revenue increase, while the Government Solutions segment reported a 20% growth. The company also improved its net income to $8.7 million, up from $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, with an adjusted EPS of $0.14.

Looking ahead, Kratos has raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance and projects continued growth into 2026 and 2027, with expected increases in both revenue and EBITDA margins. The company is making strategic investments to capitalize on new opportunities and policy changes, positioning itself for sustained growth in the defense sector.

Kratos remains optimistic about its future, driven by increasing demand for its products and strategic positioning within the defense industry. The company is committed to leveraging its technological capabilities to support national security initiatives and expand its market presence.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue