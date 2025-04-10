Kraken Robotics Secures $11 Million in SeaPower Battery Orders Amid Expansion Plans

An announcement from Kraken Robotics Systems Inc ( (TSE:PNG) ) is now available.

Kraken Robotics has secured $11 million in new orders for its SeaPower pressure tolerant batteries, bringing the total orders for the year to $45 million, primarily driven by demand from the defense industry for uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs). These batteries are notable for their ability to withstand deep ocean pressures without needing a pressure housing, supporting longer and more complex UUV missions. To accommodate growing demand, Kraken plans to open a new battery facility in Nova Scotia, which will significantly increase production capacity. This expansion positions Kraken for continued growth in the subsea power sector and enhances its industry standing, with new battery designs for smaller UUVs expected by late 2025.

Kraken Robotics Inc. is a company that specializes in transforming subsea intelligence through advanced 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Their products and services are designed to help clients address oceanic challenges safely, efficiently, and sustainably. The company is known for its synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems, which offer high-resolution insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Kraken’s innovative pressure tolerant batteries provide high energy density power for uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) and subsea energy storage. Headquartered in Canada, Kraken Robotics has a global presence with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, serving clients in over 30 countries.

