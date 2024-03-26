Kraken Energy Strikes Uranium in Utah

Ivor Exploration, Inc. (TSE:UUSA) has released an update.

Kraken Energy Corp. has announced positive results from its initial drilling program at the Harts Point Uranium Property in Utah, with two drill holes revealing significant intervals of elevated radioactivity. The findings bolster confidence in the potential to uncover high-grade uranium deposits in the region, a promising development in the context of the uranium exploration on the Colorado Plateau. The company looks forward to advancing exploration and capitalizing on the potential of their properties within a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

