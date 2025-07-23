Krakatoa Resources Schedules General Meeting to Discuss Share and Option Issuances

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Krakatoa Resources Ltd. ( (AU:KTA) ) is now available.

Krakatoa Resources Limited has announced a General Meeting to be held on August 22, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The meeting will address several resolutions, including the ratification of prior issues of Initial Placement Shares and Top-Up Placement Shares, as well as the approval to issue Placement Options. These resolutions are significant for the company’s capital structure and shareholder engagement, as they involve substantial share and option issuances under specific listing rules.

Average Trading Volume: 3,616,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.3M

