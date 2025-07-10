Kotobuki Spirits Reports 9.3% Increase in Q1 Sales Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2222) ) has issued an update.

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. reported an estimated 9.3% year-on-year increase in sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, totaling 16,976 million yen. Despite challenges such as a slowdown in inbound consumption and sluggish personal consumption growth due to rising prices, the company focused on enhancing product value and sales capabilities, resulting in a 14.8% increase in inbound sales.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2222) stock is a Buy with a Yen2800.00 price target.

More about Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd.

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. operates in the confectionery industry, focusing on the production and distribution of sweets and related products. The company has recently reorganized its segments, integrating the SUCREY and KUJUKUSHIMA GROUP into the SUCREY GROUP and renaming KOTOBUKISEIKA TAJIMAKOTOBUKI to KOTOBUKISEIKA GROUP.

Average Trading Volume: 680,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen312.4B

