Koss Corporation Reports Strong Sales Growth and Profit

Koss Corporation ( (KOSS) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Koss Corporation presented to its investors.

Koss Corporation, a leader in the audio industry, specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of high-fidelity headphones and related accessories. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Koss Corporation reported a significant increase in net sales, driven by substantial orders from education customers and a rise in direct-to-consumer sales. The company achieved a net income of $243,729, a notable improvement from a loss in the same quarter last year. Key financial highlights include a 27.1% increase in net sales to $4.07 million and a gross profit margin of 40.0%. Despite challenges such as delayed re-orders from European customers and tariff impacts, the company managed to reduce its selling, general, and administrative expenses by 7.5%. Looking forward, Koss Corporation remains optimistic about its financial position, supported by strong cash reserves and investments, while continuing to navigate macroeconomic uncertainties and enforce its intellectual property rights.

