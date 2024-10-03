Kosmos Energy Sets Q3 2024 Earnings Release

Kosmos Energy (KOS) has released an update.

Kosmos Energy has scheduled its third quarter 2024 earnings release and webcast for November 4, 2024, detailing the company’s financial performance, with the earnings to be announced pre-UK market open and a conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the call via phone or webcast, with a replay available on the company’s investor relations website for about 90 days. Kosmos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with assets across the Atlantic Margins and is known for its commitment to transparency and ethical business practices.

