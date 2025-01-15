KOSÉ Corporation Strengthens Global South Strategy with Investment in India’s Foxtale

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Kose ( (JP:4922) ) is now available.

KOSÉ Corporation has acquired a 10% stake in Foxtale Consumer Private Limited, an Indian cosmetics company, as part of its strategy to strengthen its business in the Global South. Through this strategic partnership, KOSÉ aims to leverage Foxtale’s market expertise to enhance its presence in India, while providing support in formulation and product development, thereby aligning with its long-term vision for global growth.

More about Kose

KOSÉ Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the cosmetics industry. The company focuses on skincare and beauty products and services, with a strategic emphasis on expanding its market presence in the Global South region, particularly in India.

YTD Price Performance: -6.82%

Average Trading Volume: 869

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.42B

