KOSÉ Corporation Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Kose Corporation ( (KOSCF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kose Corporation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

KOSÉ Corporation is a prominent player in the cosmetics industry, known for its diverse range of beauty products and a strong presence in both domestic and international markets. The company operates primarily in the cosmetics and cosmetaries sectors, with a focus on innovation and quality.

In the third quarter of 2025, KOSÉ Corporation reported a slight increase in net sales, reaching 240,510 million yen, a 0.7% rise from the previous year. However, the company faced challenges with a significant decline in operating profit by 27.8% and ordinary profit by 34.5%, attributed to increased selling, general, and administrative expenses.

The cosmetics segment saw a modest growth of 1.3% in sales, driven by strong performances from brands like DECORTÉ and ALBION in Japan, despite a decrease in sales in Greater China. Meanwhile, the cosmetaries segment experienced a decline in sales by 2.1%, impacted by intense competition and lower sales of self-makeup brands. The company also noted a decrease in sales in Asia, while North America showed a slight increase.

Looking ahead, KOSÉ Corporation remains committed to its Vision for Lifelong Beauty Partner–Milestone 2030, focusing on structural reforms and growth investments, particularly in Asia. The management maintains its full-year forecast, anticipating a 4.1% increase in net sales and a significant rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 83.7%.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue