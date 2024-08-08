Koryx Copper Reveals Promising Drilling Results

Koryx Copper (TSE:KRY) has released an update.

Koryx Copper Inc. has reported promising results from its drilling program at the Haib Copper project in Southern Namibia, indicating substantial copper intersections with grades exceeding 0.3%. These findings suggest a potential for enhancing the average grade of the copper deposit and expanding its known boundaries, which is an encouraging development for the upcoming updated mineral resource estimate.

For further insights into TSE:KRY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.