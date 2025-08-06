Kornit Digital Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kornit Digital ( (KRNT) ) has provided an announcement.

Kornit Digital reported its second-quarter 2025 results on August 6, 2025, with revenues of $49.8 million, aligning with previous guidance. Despite a challenging market environment, the company saw positive adoption of its Apollo and AIC systems, particularly among screen-printing customers. Kornit continues to focus on scaling its business towards recurring revenue and long-term growth, maintaining adjusted EBITDA profitability and operating cash flow generation.

The most recent analyst rating on (KRNT) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kornit Digital stock, see the KRNT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KRNT is a Neutral.

Kornit Digital’s overall stock score reflects ongoing financial struggles and valuation concerns. The strong balance sheet provides some stability, but operational inefficiencies and inconsistent cash flow generation remain significant risks. Technical indicators suggest potential stability, but longer-term trends are weak. Valuation metrics highlight overvaluation based on current earnings performance. Strategic initiatives and partnerships could provide future growth opportunities, but macroeconomic challenges persist.

More about Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. is a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company provides end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global network, serving customers in over 100 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 292,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $869.4M

