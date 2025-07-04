Kore Potash Reports CDI Movement for June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Kore Potash PLC ( (GB:KP2) ) is now available.

Kore Potash PLC reported a net decrease of 17,788,000 in the number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) quoted on the ASX for June 2025, resulting from transfers between CDIs and ordinary shares on AIM and JSE. This movement reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its capital structure, potentially impacting its market presence and investor relations.

More about Kore Potash PLC

Kore Potash PLC operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of potash resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production of potash, a key ingredient in fertilizers, with a market focus on enhancing agricultural productivity.

Average Trading Volume: 2,358,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £126.3M

See more data about KP2 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue