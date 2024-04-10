KORE Mining Welcomes New Director, Grants Options

Kore Mining Ltd (TSE:KORE) has released an update.

KORE Mining Ltd. has strengthened its board by appointing legal expert and seasoned director Barry Brandon, who brings extensive experience in Native American law and public gaming. Additionally, KORE incentivized its new directors with a grant of 1.5 million stock options at $0.05 per share, under the company’s long-term incentive plan. The company also highlights its wholly-owned Imperial Gold Project, noting significant potential with its open oxide gold deposit in a largely unexplored district.

