KORE Group Incentivizes Executives with Retention Agreements

KORE Group Holdings (KORE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

In a strategic move to ensure the retention of its core team, a company has signed Retention Agreements with key executives, promising substantial payments split into two installments due by the end of March and November 2024. However, these payments come with a clause that mandates repayment if the executives leave the company without a valid reason or are fired for cause before March 2026, highlighting the company’s commitment to stability and the high value it places on its leadership.

