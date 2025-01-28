KORE Group Holdings Announces Leadership Reshuffle for 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

KORE Group Holdings ( (KORE) ) just unveiled an update.

On January 23, 2025, KORE Group Holdings announced an organizational redesign resulting in the departure of Jason Dietrich as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, effective January 31, 2025. Jason Dietrich’s exit makes way for Jared Deith, who has been with the company since February 2022 following the acquisition of Business Mobility Partners, Inc. and Simon IoT LLC, to assume the roles of Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. This change signifies a strategic shift in leadership intended to bolster the company’s operations.

More about KORE Group Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -15.24%

Average Trading Volume: 228,948

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $39.8M

See more insights into KORE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.