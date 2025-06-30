Kopin Increases Authorized Shares at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Kopin ( (KOPN) ).

On June 26, 2025, Kopin Corporation held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where several key decisions were made. The shareholders approved an amendment to increase the number of authorized shares of the company’s common stock from 200 million to 275 million. Additionally, the amendment to the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, increasing the number of shares authorized for issuance from 14 million to 19 million, was ratified. The meeting also saw the election of directors and the ratification of BDO USA, P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 27, 2025. These decisions are expected to impact the company’s operational capacity and governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (KOPN) stock is a Buy with a $2.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on KOPN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KOPN is a Neutral.

Kopin’s overall stock score is driven primarily by significant financial challenges, which weigh heavily on its outlook. Despite a positive technical setup and optimistic earnings call highlights, the company’s ongoing unprofitability and reliance on external financing present substantial risks. The valuation remains unattractive due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.



More about Kopin

Average Trading Volume: 2,674,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $252.3M



