Kooth plc Announces Share Buyback as Part of Strategic Financial Management

Kooth ( (GB:KOO) ) has issued an update.

Kooth plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 27,147 of its ordinary shares to be held in treasury, thereby adjusting its total number of voting rights. This move reflects Kooth’s strategic financial management and could enhance shareholder value, reinforcing its position in the digital mental health industry.

More about Kooth

Kooth plc is a global leader in digital mental well-being, focusing on providing accessible and safe spaces for mental health improvement. It offers a platform for therapeutic support and interventions, being the largest provider of youth mental health support in the UK with a strong international expansion strategy targeting the US market.

YTD Price Performance: -10.47%

Average Trading Volume: 124,708

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £59.11M

