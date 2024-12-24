Kooth Announces £1.5 Million Share Buyback Programme

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers:
Kooth ( (GB:KOO) ) just unveiled an update.
Kooth has announced a share buyback program worth up to £1.5 million to purchase its own ordinary shares. This initiative aims to utilize the company’s strong balance sheet to address future obligations from long-term incentive plans, while minimizing shareholder dilution and capitalizing on the perceived undervaluation of the company’s shares.
More about Kooth
Kooth PLC is a global leader in the youth digital mental well-being industry. The company focuses on providing mental health support services through digital platforms, emphasizing youth well-being.
YTD Price Performance: -45.29%
Average Trading Volume: 204,727
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £59.09M
