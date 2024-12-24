Kooth Announces £1.5 Million Share Buyback Programme

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Kooth ( (GB:KOO) ) just unveiled an update.

Kooth has announced a share buyback program worth up to £1.5 million to purchase its own ordinary shares. This initiative aims to utilize the company’s strong balance sheet to address future obligations from long-term incentive plans, while minimizing shareholder dilution and capitalizing on the perceived undervaluation of the company’s shares.

More about Kooth

Kooth PLC is a global leader in the youth digital mental well-being industry. The company focuses on providing mental health support services through digital platforms, emphasizing youth well-being.

YTD Price Performance: -45.29%

Average Trading Volume: 204,727

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £59.09M

