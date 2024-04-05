Kontoor Brands Executive Transition and Compensation Agreement

Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) just unveiled an announcement.

Christopher M. Waldeck has transitioned from his executive role at Kontoor Brands to a non-executive capacity until July 12, 2024, to facilitate a smooth handover of duties. He has negotiated a separation agreement that grants him $1.125 million, equivalent to 18 months of his salary, alongside eligibility for a prorated annual incentive and vested stock units. Additionally, Waldeck will receive continued health benefits at a reduced cost, financial counseling, executive health exams, and outplacement assistance for 18 months post-separation. The agreement also includes non-disclosure and non-compete clauses.

