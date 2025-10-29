Konishi Co., Ltd. Reports Stable Financial Position Amid Slight Profit Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Konishi Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4956) ) has provided an announcement.

Konishi Co., Ltd. reported a slight decline in its financial performance for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales and profits showing marginal decreases compared to the previous year. Despite these declines, the company maintains a stable financial position with a high equity-to-asset ratio, and it has announced a consistent dividend payout, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4956) stock is a Buy with a Yen1443.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Konishi Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4956 Stock Forecast page.

More about Konishi Co., Ltd.

Konishi Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the adhesives and bonding industry. The company is known for its diverse range of adhesive products and services, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 85,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen85.8B

Learn more about 4956 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue