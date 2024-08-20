Konica Minolta to Halt Production at Chinese Subsidiary

Konica Minolta (JP:4902) has released an update.

Konica Minolta, Inc. has decided to cease production at its Chinese subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Technologies (WUXI) Co., Ltd., to optimize its manufacturing strategy and strengthen profitability. The production will be transferred to other facilities in Malaysia, Japan, and Dongguan, China, aiming to maintain a stable product supply and enhance the company’s global supply network. This strategic move is anticipated to result in a 6 billion yen loss for the fiscal year ending March 2025, a figure that was already factored into the consolidated forecasts.

