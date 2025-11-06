Konica Minolta Reports Profit Turnaround Amid Revenue Decline

Konica Minolta ( (KNCAF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Konica Minolta presented to its investors.

Konica Minolta, Inc. is a multinational technology company based in Japan, primarily engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of imaging products and services, including office equipment, industrial optical systems, and healthcare solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, Konica Minolta reported a revenue of 513.1 billion yen, marking an 8% decline compared to the same period last year. Despite the drop in revenue, the company saw a significant turnaround in profitability, achieving an operating profit of 22.9 billion yen compared to a loss in the previous year, and a profit attributable to owners of the company of 22.6 billion yen.

Key financial highlights include a 45.9% increase in business contribution profit, driven by global structural reforms and strategic business concentration efforts. The Digital Workplace Business and Industry Business segments showed notable improvements in operating profit, while the Professional Print Business faced challenges with a decrease in both revenue and profit. The Imaging Solutions Business also saw a decline in revenue but managed to improve its profitability.

Looking ahead, Konica Minolta has revised its full-year forecasts, maintaining its revenue target of 1,050 billion yen while increasing its profit expectations. The company remains focused on its ‘Turn Around 2025’ strategy, aiming to establish a foundation for sustainable growth through continued business optimization and strategic initiatives.

