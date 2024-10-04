KONGSBERG Secures Major Air Defence Contract in Lithuania

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has secured a EUR 193 million contract with Lithuania for additional NASAMS air defence systems, building on the country’s initial acquisition in 2017. This deal not only enhances Lithuania’s air defence capabilities but also reinforces its NATO partnership amid the current geopolitical climate. The NASAMS system, supporting a range of air defence missions, exemplifies KONGSBERG’s position as a provider of high-technology solutions in various global markets.

