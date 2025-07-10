Kongsberg Gruppen Reports Strong Q2 2025 Growth

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA ( (NSKFD) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kongsberg Gruppen ASA presented to its investors.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is a leading Norwegian technology company specializing in maritime, defense, and aerospace solutions, known for its innovative and advanced technological offerings across various sectors. In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA reported a robust 20% increase in revenues compared to the same period last year, driven by strong demand in its defense and maritime sectors. The company achieved MNOK 13,899 in revenues and an EBIT of MNOK 1,918, reflecting a solid EBIT margin of 13.8%. Significant contracts, such as the Joint Strike Missile deal with Germany, and strategic partnerships like the joint venture with Thales, have bolstered its order backlog to MNOK 138,795. The company continues to expand its portfolio with acquisitions such as Sonatech, enhancing its position in the American market. Looking forward, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is well-positioned for sustained growth, supported by a strong order backlog and strategic investments, as it navigates a dynamic global landscape with a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions.

