Kongsberg Automotive Sees Revenue Drop Amid Efficiency Gains

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Automotive reported a 16.9% drop in Q3 2024 revenues to MEUR 181.6, attributing the decline to lower demand and warranty costs but offsetting these with efficiency improvements. The company is focusing on cost reduction and operational efficiency, aiming for long-term growth despite market challenges. KA’s strategic moves have led to a record MEUR 1,231 in new business wins, positioning it well for future market demands.

For further insights into KGAUF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.