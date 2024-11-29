Kongsberg Automotive ASA to Elect New Board Members

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Automotive ASA is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 20, 2024, where shareholders will elect new members to the Board and Nomination Committee. The candidates include Olav Volldal, a former President & CEO, and Bård Klungseth, the former COO, both bringing extensive experience in the automotive sector. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s leadership as it continues to innovate in the global vehicle industry.

