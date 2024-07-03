Kongsberg Automotive Announces Q2 Results Webcast

Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA (KGAUF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Automotive is slated to unveil its Q2 financial results on August 8, 2024, with a live webcast presentation by CEO Linda Nyquist-Evenrud and CFO Christian Johansson at 09:00 CET, followed by a Q&A session. The results and presentation materials will be available on the company’s website and newsweb.no, with a recording to be posted after the event.

