Kong Sun Holdings Plans Major Equity Disposal in Hohhot Jingu Bank

Kong Sun Holdings Limited ( (HK:0295) ) has shared an update.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited has announced a major transaction involving the proposed disposal of its unlisted equity investment in Hohhot Jingu Bank. This transaction, if approved by shareholders, will see Kong Sun Yongtai, a subsidiary of the company, sell its 4.88% equity stake back to Hohhot Jingu Bank for approximately RMB142,396,000. The disposal is influenced by a proposed merger involving Hohhot Jingu Bank and other entities to form a new Inner Mongolia rural commercial bank. Following the completion of this transaction, Kong Sun Holdings will no longer hold any interest in Hohhot Jingu Bank.

More about Kong Sun Holdings Limited

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €37.29M

