Kong Sun Holdings Enters Finance Lease Agreement with CZB Leasing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited ( (HK:0295) ) has issued an announcement.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited has announced a finance lease agreement involving Lingbi Yongji as the lessee and CZB Leasing as the lessor. Under this agreement, CZB Leasing will purchase leased assets from Lingbi Yongji for RMB52,000,000 and lease them back to Lingbi Yongji for a term of 10 years. The transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, requiring reporting and announcement due to its financial significance.

More about Kong Sun Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,292,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$284.3M

See more data about 0295 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue