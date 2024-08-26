Kogan.com Ltd Celebrates Profitable Turnaround in FY24

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd has reported a return to profitability in FY24, with a significant increase in gross profit by 23.3% to $168.4 million and a higher gross margin of 36.6%. The company’s emphasis on platform-based sales, which now represent 62% of gross sales, and growth in loyalty programs have underpinned this success. Additionally, Kogan.com boasts a strong balance sheet with $41.2 million in cash and no debt as of 30 June 2024.

For further insights into AU:KGN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.