Koenig & Bauer AG Announces Change in Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Koenig & Bauer ( (DE:SKB) ) has provided an update.

Koenig & Bauer AG announced a change in voting rights, with Hauck & Aufhäuser Fund Services S.A. acquiring or disposing of shares, resulting in a new total of 10.02% voting rights. This adjustment in voting rights reflects a slight increase from the previous 9.87%, indicating a potential shift in shareholder influence and engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:SKB) stock is a Hold with a EUR14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Koenig & Bauer stock, see the DE:SKB Stock Forecast page.

More about Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG is a company based in Würzburg, Germany, known for its involvement in the printing industry. The company is listed on several stock exchanges including Frankfurt, Munich, and others across Germany.

Average Trading Volume: 19,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €221.4M

For a thorough assessment of SKB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue