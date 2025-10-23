Koei Tecmo Revises Earnings Forecast Upward Amid Strong Game Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3635) ) is now available.

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the interim period ending September 30, 2025, due to increased sales of console and PC games and reduced outsourcing and advertising costs. The company anticipates higher net sales and operating profit, with significant improvements in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, while maintaining its full-year forecast unchanged.

More about Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the video game industry, focusing on the development and distribution of console and PC games. The company is known for its popular gaming titles and has a market focus on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,486,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen698.4B

