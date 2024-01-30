Kodiak Gas Services Launches $750M Senior Notes Offering

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 29, 2024, Kodiak Gas Services, LLC announced the launch of a private offering of $750 million in senior unsecured notes due 2029, targeted towards qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons as defined by securities laws. This information, along with a news release and an investor presentation relating to the offering, was shared on the company’s website and included in the Current Report on Form 8-K, but is not intended as an offer to sell the notes or a solicitation of an offer to buy.

