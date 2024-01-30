Kodiak Gas Announces Upcoming Quarterly Cash Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on February 23, 2024, to shareholders on record by February 16, 2024. The release of this information, which is included in a Current Report, is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and should not be integrated into any registration statement as per the Securities Act of 1933.

For further insights into KGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.